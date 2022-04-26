The Crown star Imelda Staunton reveals what she thinks of daughter’s role in Bridgerton What does the Downton Abbey actress make of the show?

The Crown star Imelda Staunton has opened up about her daughter Bessie, who stars in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere, Imelda was clearly thrilled about Bessie’s role as Prudence Featherington in the show, saying: "I think Bridgerton is sexy!

"It’s a different take on [period dramas], it has to be. What they’ve done is extraordinary… I think Bridgerton is period drama for today and Downton is still locked into the shows we were making ten years ago. Downton started ten, 15 years ago."

The actress is married to Jim Carter, and the pair co-star in the Downton Abbey films together. Joking about working together, she said: "It’s better [than] living with him! It’s lovely to be able to go to work, we have a great time at home, we have a great time at work.

"But also we had a director on this film who both of us have worked with before so that was an added bonus. In that time, we’ve all been through what we’ve been through, and we got to go to France… the crew worked so hard. They were in masks the whole time, they were boiled. Hats off to them!"

Imelda is having a hugely busy time at the moment, as she is also set to portray the Queen in The Crown season five. Chatting on Women’s Hour about playing Her Majesty, Imelda said: "I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire."

