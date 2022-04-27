Derry Girls: viewers all saying same thing about latest episode

The final season of Derry Girls continued with its third episode on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The latest instalment saw the Derry girls and the Quinn family head to Barry's amusement park in Portrush. Things don't get off to a great start, however, as Clare is accidentally left at the train station and is forced to wait for the next one with Sister Michael.

While on board, James accidentally picks up the wrong backpack which contains a huge sum of money, a gun and a packet of Tayto crisps. Orla goes ahead and eats the crips, leaving the rest of the gang to put things right and swap over the bags.

There was also a cameo from Finding Joy star Amy Huberman as the train station's ticket lady, who accidentally divulges too much information about her private life while Clare is waiting for her train.

The gang successfully swap the bags before realising that it belonged to Ma Mary's school friend, Aileen (Sinéad Keenan), who Mary and Sarah bumped into on the train but didn't immediately recognise.

Sinéad Keenan guest-starred in the latest episode

Fans were hugely surprised by the major cameos in the latest episode and took to Twitter to share their delight. One person wrote: "Amy Huberman AND Sinead Keenan in this ep. WE ARE BEING SPOILED #DerryGirls," while another added: "Sinead Keenan!!! Ah lads, this train journey is great!! #DerryGirls."

A third fan commented: "Guest star central in #DerryGirls tonight!," while another simply wrote: "Sinéad! SINÉAD! #DerryGirls."

Fans noticed Nicola Coughlan's reduced role in the episode

Fans also pointed out that Clare being left at the train station may have been a way to cut down her role in the series. The actress who plays her, Nicola Coughlan, previously revealed that scheduling clashes with season two of Bridgerton meant that her role in Derry Girls had to be reduced.

One fan tweeted: "I'm assuming that this episode was part of the Nicola/Clare script cut???" while another added: " At least we now know what filming Clare missed out on."

Derry Girls continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

