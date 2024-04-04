Dakota Fanning's pics then-and-now: why having kids is 'more important' than acting and being 'happier' at 30

Whether you're a millennial movie watcher, Gen Z or otherwise, Dakota Fanning has certainly been a part of your movie watching experience for more than the last two decades.

The Ripley actress, now 30, was only seven years old when she was catapulted into stardom thanks to her role in 2001's I Am Sam, starring Sean Penn, which made her the youngest Screen Actor's Guild nominee in history.

Now, with more memorable roles in movies like Uptown Girl, Cat in the Hat, Twilight, The Equalizer, and most recently Ripley – a TV remake of The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Andrew Scott – she has reflected on her decades-long career, and how her hopes of becoming a mother might soon supersede her time on set.

TRAILER: Ripley on Netflix

"I feel happier and more conscious of what I have, rather than what I don't have. I know who I am, and the people who know me know who I am, and that's really all that matters," Dakota recently told Porter of entering her third decade.

"Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don't really know who I would be without it," she also noted, though added: "But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice."

"Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor," she further confessed.

© Instagram Dakota stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana dress for her 30th birthday party

"If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull."

MORE: Elle Fanning shared $2.7m home with sister Dakota – details

MORE: Elle Fanning shares never-before-seen pictures in heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota

She also explained: "I don't know how I'll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I'll want to work. But, because I don't have that at the moment, I'm trying to take advantage of the adventures now."

"I'm trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I'm scared to do because – God willing – one day, it won't be as easy."

Below, take a trip down memory lane (and Dakota's two decades in the spotlight) with photos of her through the years.

I Am Sam premiere, 2001

© Getty

With sister Elle Fanning at The Cat in the Hat premiere, 2003

© Getty

Charlotte's Web premiere in Tokyo, 2006

© Getty

The Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere, 2009

© Getty

Saint Laurent show in Los Angeles, 2016

© Getty

Ripley premiere, 2024

© Getty

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.