Yellowstone star delivers disappointing update about season five

Bad news, Yellowstone fans - it seems that season five filming might not begin next month as previously reported.

Speaking in a new interview, Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the smash hit Paramount drama, revealed that for undisclosed reasons, things may be running behind schedule.

The actor, who is also known for playing Jacob's father in the Twilight saga, sadly confirmed to E! News this week: "We haven't even gotten the scripts yet."

Andrew Garfield, who stars alongside Gil in the new drama Under the Banner of Heaven, then jokingly added: "I know he's about to do the next season, but he's not allowed to speak. On pain of death, he will not reveal anything about the new season."

Season five was expected to kick off in May - but this might no longer be the case

It's quite surprising to hear that Gil, along with co-stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille, have not seen the scripts for the new episodes, given that according to multiple reports, filming is due to begin in May.

However, the good news is season five is hitting screens perhaps earlier than viewers anticipated. In a recent chat with Variety, Taylor Sheridan confirmed that the release date has been brought forward. While he didn't say so himself, the article reports that the upcoming season has been given a "premiere date in late summer".

Gil Birmingham plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater

That means we'll probably see it land on screens in either August or September 2022, instead of in Autumn as we originally expected.

Season five is expected to look a little different to previous installments. Not only have Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, been promoted to series regular for season five, but it will be the show's longest season to date.

The upcoming season will be split into two seven-episode offerings - meaning that there will be 14 episodes rather than the typical ten.

