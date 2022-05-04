9 upcoming period dramas and films you will be obsessed with See our top picks from the past!

Are you a big fan of period dramas? Check out our recommendations for the most exciting period TV shows and films coming out from May 2022. From the Tudor period to a much-anticipated Jane Austen adaptation, here are our top choices...

Becoming Elizabeth - STARZPLAY

We might be celebrating Elizabeth II's jubilee in 2022, but this series will have our attention firmly set on her predecessor, Elizabeth I. Ahead of becoming the Queen, Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court, finding herself in a game of chess alongside her siblings between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country. Sign. Us. Up.

Persuasion - Netflix

Ready for a Jane Austen classic? Living with her awful family, including a snobby father and two bratty siblings, Anne Elliot is the wallflower of the family. When Frederick Wentworth, the love of Anne's life, crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Lady Chatterley's Lover - Netflix

The story follows Lady Chatterley who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with, and instead enagegs in an affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. The Crown's Emma Corrin is set to star.

The Wonder

What can't she do? In this novel adaptation, Florence Pugh plays a nurse who travels to Ireland to help care for a young girl who the town is convinced hasn't eaten a morsel of food in months without losing any weight, and Is a miracle. But is something else going on?

Queen Charlotte spin-off - Netflix

As if Bridgerton wasn't enough, Shondaland is treating us to a host of familiar characters taking centre stage. The prequel will tell the stories of young Queen Charlotte, as well as Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Mr Malcolm's List

Starring Freida Pito and Theo James, the upcoming period drama follows Selina, a young woman who decides to do whatever it takes get revenge on a suitor – Mr Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) – who rejects her after she fails a requirement of his list of bride qualifications.

The Essex Serpent – Apple TV+

Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, the series follows a widowed woman, Cora, who relocates to a small village in Essex following reports of a mythical monster raising for the water to destroy the villagers.

Firebrand

Alicia Vikander is set to play Queen Catherine Parr, AKA Henry VIII's sixth wife, in this Tudor-era drama. Starring alongside Jude Law as King Henry in his final years, the story follows Catherine as she navigates the politics of the monarchy – all while trying to keep her head.

Emily

Sex Education star Emma Mackey is set to star as Emily Bronte in this biopic that has been described as a "transformative, inspiring and exhilarating journey to womanhood" that will "brim with energy intimately capturing the emotional intensity and adrenalin of youth, with all its messy honesty, heartbreak, humour and fearlessness; matched by the scale of our stunning locations".

