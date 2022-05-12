See Mary Berry before she was famous - and she looks amazing! Are you tuning into The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking?

Mary Berry is a national treasure, but would you have recognised her from before she became famous?

MORE: Mary Berry's husband: Read about her and Paul's epic love story - and their children

The 86-year-old is best known for her cooking expertise, which was still very much the case back in the 1970s in these incredible throwback snaps. Take a look...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mary Berry opens up about cooking show Simple Comforts

The first photo was taken during a sausage tasting panel at the Marine Ices in Camden Town 45 years ago in 1975. Mary would have been 40 years old at the time, and we think she looks so different!

Mary pictured in Camden Town in 1975

MORE: Mary Berry's daily diet: the TV cook's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Another snap is from two years later in 1977, where Mary can be spotted taste testing mince and crisps. The former Bake Off judge recently shared other snaps from the 1970s of herself with her children. In the photos, she is showing her children, Annabel, Thomas and William, how to bake in the kitchen.

Mary with her children in 1977

The heartwarming snapshot will no doubt evoke emotion as William is gathered around the stove with his mum and siblings for the sweet moment.

MORE: Mary Berry looks radiant in glam £5 wedding dress in resurfaced photos

Mary spoke about his tragic death in the BBC documentary The Mary Berry Story, saying: "He hadn't been home for a few weekends so I thought I'd do roast lamb because it's his favourite... I can remember Will walking through the door on that Friday night and asking 'Mum, who's coming?'"

"And I said, 'It's for you, it's so lovely to have you home and Annabel is here and Tom too, so we had a nice family meal." Will tragically lost his life in a car crash over the same weekend. Annabel is a now trained chef, while Thomas works as a tree surgeon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.