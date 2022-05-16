The Split star Nicola Walker’s new project looks seriously good - get the details Big Nicola Walker fan? You’ll love this one!

The Split star Nicola Walker is currently starring in a new project - and we think fans will love it. The actress, who is also known for starring in Last Tango in Halifax and Unforgotten, is playing Lily Moffat in The Corn is Green - and we can’t wait to get a ticket!

MORE: 6 Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch

The play is taking place at Lyttelton Theatre until June, and the synopsis reads: "One person can make all the difference. Miss Lily Moffat arrives in rural North Wales, determined to help young local miners out of poverty by teaching them to read and write. Lily soon spots talent in the unruly Morgan Evans, but when she faces growing resistance from the community, she does everything in her power to forge him a new future."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the official trailer for crime series Annika starring Nicola Walker

Speaking about the play, Nicola explained: "She brings with her these revolutionary ideas, an astonishingly modern view about the right of all to be educated. It’s a really surprising play, it’s an unexpected gem. I’m very much looking forward to working with Dominic Cooper, I’m very much looking forward to being back in the building."

Will you be seeing the play?

Fans who have seen the play have been full of praise on social media, with one writing: "What a fantastic time last night & an absolute pleasure meeting Nicola Walker in #thecornisgreen at the #nationaltheatre #barnabykay such an amazing talented woman!" Another added: "Having seen #TheCornIsGreen already, I cannot overstate how INCREDIBLY WELL the NT, regular cast, and U/S (incl readers!) handled the show tonight. Special shoutout to Helena Wilson - wow! Amazing talent all around What a feat!"

MORE: The Split star Annabel Scholey reveals on-set support from co-star Nicola Walker

MORE: Nicola Walker's drama Annika: all you need to know

A third person added: "Went to see #thecornisgreen on Monday night and I can not explain how proud and giddy I have been since. To be a Welsh Actor living in London seeing a play in THE National Theatre that is so beautifully Welsh. Inspired doesn’t even cover it. IOLCH YN FAWR."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.