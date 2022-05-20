Countdown's Anne Robinson reveals why it was 'important' to turn Rachel Riley's microphone off The presenter spoke to Piers Morgan on Thursday

A lot has been said about Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley's relationship since the 77-year-old joined Countdown back in 2021.

Earlier this month, Anne revealed she was stepping down from the Channel 4 quiz show, and now she has spoken out about her relationship with colleague Rachel.

Talking candidly on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday night, Anne praised Rachel for her maths skills but explained why she had her microphone turned off.

"No, I think Susie Dent is great," she told Piers after being asked if the onscreen talent hadn't got on behind the scenes.

Anne spoke to Piers Morgan on Thursday night

"Erm, Rachel Riley is completely brilliant at the maths... I didn't not get on, but some performers like a lot of noise around them before they go on air and others like me who are trying to get the contestants to remember what their hobbies are would like some quiet while she's doing that… it was important to me we took her mic off."

Anne made history when she joined the show last year, becoming its sixth presenter and the first female to take the role, but sadly announced her departure in May.

"I've had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins," she said.

The star filmed a total of 265 programmes before announcing her departure

"I hope too I've encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.

"In fact the genius of Countdown is that it's a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week."

She continued: "And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year.

"But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention."

