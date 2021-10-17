Carrie Ann Inaba looks absolutely unrecognizable in incredible DWTS throwback Which look do you prefer?

Carrie Ann Inaba left her fans with a spooky feeling as she shared a series of pictures on her social media in honor of a major occasion.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

The Dancing with the Stars judge posted a series of throwbacks from her Halloween costumes for the show as the scary season announces itself on the horizon.

The trio of pictures included one of the star dressed as Morticia Addams and another as Maleficent, both of which saw her don some incredible figure-hugging black gowns.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba addresses judges' harsh critiques on DWTS

However, the first shot was quite the stunner, as she showed off an intricate Pennywise the Clown look, complete with eerie makeup and a skirt version of his iconic clown suit.

Along with her stood fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, dressed as a slick version of Beetlejuice, and Derek Hough in a half-man, half-jaguar ensemble.

MORE: Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba

All three judges looked absolutely unrecognizable as Carrie posed a question to her fans: "It's almost time to get ready for #halloween and I found a few old photos...

"Which look do you like best? Slide 1,2,3? Pennywise, Maleficent, or Morticia? They are all kind of creepy. Lol."

Carrie's Halloween looks left her fans divided

Fans instantly launched into a debate in the comments section as they shouted out their favorites of the three.

One commented: "All of them are great! But I think u make an awesome Morticia," with another saying: "Torn between Maleficent and Morticia!! What will top this year's," and a third adding: "Carriewise is my favorite!"

Carrie has brought some incredible looks to the DWTS stage each time there is a themed week involved, and hasn't yet revealed what she will bring to this year's Halloween episode.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba's then-and-now photos with DWTS judges will blow you away

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba brings some figure-hugging sparkle to Dancing With the Stars premiere

The former The Talk co-host did bring her whimsical costumes to the show's most recent couple of episodes for Disney Week.

For the first Heroes Night show, she wore a sheer gown with red sequined detailing inspired by Raya and the Last Dragon.

The judge brought her extravagant costumes to Disney Week

And for Villains Night, she donned a fully sequined black floor-length gown with matching dark make-up and a long silver wig for a witchy look.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.