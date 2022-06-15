Love Island fans spot major blunder in recent episode Viewers were quick to point out the error involving Gemma Owen…

Love Island fans picked up on a continuity error during Tuesday evening's edition of the programme involving Gemma Owen – did you spot it?

The scene in question saw the reality star, who is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen, engage in a conversation with Luca following a dramatic recoupling when viewers at home suggested her outfit had changed within minutes.

WATCH: Gemma Owen talks marriage and kids with Davide

Given Gemma's fellow Islanders were seemingly wearing the same outfits, many put the strange moment down to editing.

Taking to social media, viewers poked fun at the editing blunder, with one writing: "Did anyone else notice Gemma's outfit went from Cargos to a dress then back to cargos again????? Glitch in the matrix or what #LoveIsland."

A second also picked up on the error: "I noticed they got the clips mixed up," as a third joked: "Quick outfit change, that."

Gemma called Luca by Jacques' name in episode nine

Elsewhere in the episode, Gemma and Luca found themselves having a tense chat after she had accidentally called him her ex and fellow Islander Jacques' name. The couple stood with the other contestants – including Jacques – in the kitchen when Luca was teasing Gemma which prompted her to tell him to stop, calling him Jacques in the process.

The equestrian recoiled and laughed nervously when she had heard what she'd said, meanwhile Luca had already walked off and told the boys he was "fuming."

Remi and Jay entered the villa at the end of the episode

Gemma also walked away from the situation, going inside the villa, where she bumped into Jacques. Jacques told his ex to apologise to Luca and the pair laughed about the mishap before Gemma walked over to Luca to repair the situation. "It was a genuine mistake, I'm sorry," she told him, and they seemed to patch things up.

Towards the end of the episode, the islanders were then introduced to new bombshells Remi and Jay who joined the villa party. Ekin-Su, who is currently coupled up with Davide, immediately sparked a connection with Jay, pointing out that they both have experience working in finance.

Speaking to the other girls, she said: "The tall one that's 28, he’' so cute. Yeah, I really like him. I'm getting to know him."

