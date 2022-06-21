Love Island viewers threaten to report to Ofcom after 'unsettling' moment Fans were not impressed

Love Island viewers have threaten to complain to Ofcom following Monday night's drink spitting challenge.

The islanders were tasked with transferring cocktail ingredients to their partners using only their mouths in order to fill a giant cocktail glass.

The boys would pour the liquid into their mouths from a large drinks dispenser before sliding across the dancefloor and transferring the cocktail to their partner's mouth.

Luca Bish and new islander Danica Taylor were crowned the champions of the task.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the challenge, which they found "unsettling" and "disgusting".

One person wrote: "People need to write to Ofcom about this challenge because it's nasty," while another added: "Watching a 27yo man spit into a 19yo's mouth is unsettling #LoveIsland @Ofcom hello," referring to Davide Sanclimenti, who is coupled up with Gemma Owen.

The islanders were tasked with a drinks spitting challenge

A third fan tweeted: "Time to call Ofcom over these nasty food and drink spitting challenges. They're not erotic or kinky. They're DISGUSTING!" while another agreed, adding: "Is it time to go to Ofcom? I thought they were done with the spitting challenges."

This isn't the first time that viewers of the show have complained about food and drinks-related spitting challenges. Last year, fans complained to Ofcom after the islanders were tasked with a similar challenge, but instead of transferring cocktails ingredients, they had to shift a whole roast dinner.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Ekin-Su confronted Amber after Jay told her that he thought Amber and Paige didn't like her.

Viewers complained about the task

Amber then accused Ekin-Su of playing a game before things quickly escalated between them. Gemma stepped in to defend Amber, telling the actress: "It's unfair to blame it all on Amber, I think some of the other girls have seen a bit of a difference as well."

The end of the episode proved even more shocking as the islanders were told that one boy and one girl would be leaving the villa after the public had voted for their favourite contestants.

The three girls at risk are Ekin-Su, Tasha Ghouri and Amber Beckford, while the three boys facing elimination are Ikenna Ekwonna, Jay Younger and Andrew Le Page.

Viewers will learn the results in Tuesday night's episode.

