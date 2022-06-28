Steph McGovern addresses Strictly Come Dancing rumours The Packed Lunch host is hotly tipped to take part

Steph McGovern has addressed the recent rumours about her taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Appearing on Monday's episode of Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4, the host kept her poker face as she told her colleagues: "Never say never!" When probed, she added: "I've turned it down in the past, never say never."

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke revealed he would feel aggrieved if this was the year Steph signed up for the dancing competition, saying: "If you did Strictly Come Dancing now, after me asking you to dance it with me for about 12 years…

"And you saying now that you'd dance it with one of the young, firm boys… I'd be your worst judge ever."

In response, Steph joked: "You see, the thing is, that's what's holding me back. I would worry you'd be too compromised because you'd want to give me 10 all the time."

She added: "It is funny these rumours in the paper, you do wonder where they come from. Although I've been trying to get it out of Anton who's going to be on it this year and he's like, 'No, I'm not telling you!'"

Will Steph appear on Strictly?

Former Strictly star Denise van Outen asked Steph for a second time about her taking part: "Are we watching this space then, Steph?" Without giving away anything, Steph remarked: "Never say never."

The official line-up for Strictly Come Dancing is usually announced in August – just in time for a September start date. In the summer, the professionals start their training, before welcoming a group of famous faces to the fold for a number of weeks rehearsal before commencing the series.

There have been a number of other big names rumoured to be taking part this year including Louis Theroux, Adam Thomas and Scarlett Moffatt.

