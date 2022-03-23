Louise Minchin and Steph McGovern reunite on-screen after BBC Breakfast exit The former colleagues are firm friends

Steph McGovern looked delighted as she was joined by her former BBC Breakfast colleague Louise Minchin on Wednesday's episode of Steph's Packed Lunch.

"LOUISE! It's so nice to have you here," the host of the Channel 4 daytime show remarked. "Oh my gosh, it's so exciting to see this wonderful studio, brilliant environment and lovely to see you again!" replied Louise.

Reflecting on their time with the BBC, Steph added: "Doesn't it feel weird because normally, we worked together on BBC Breakfast for about eight years.

"It was funny, because it would always be quite serious but before we went on air, we'd always be having a laugh and smiling. Then all of a sudden, the bongs go!"

Louise also spoke to Steph about her huge decision to quit BBC Breakfast after 20 years. She said: "My boss at the time was very surprised when I told him I was going to leave. Lots of people who watch BBC Breakfast were really surprised too."

Louise and Steph worked alongside each other on BBC Breakfast

Steph recalled her reaction to the news saying: "I was shocked. Normally I know what is going on before everything happens."

Comedian Russell Kane joked that Louise should have announced she was leaving the show live on air before telling anyone, to which Louise said: "Do you know what, I was really tempted. But I thought, let's manage this in a way that is nice. But they were really nice to me when I left and I’ve left on good terms."

Steph left BBC Breakfast back in October 2019 before landing her own show Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4. Meanwhile, Louise confirmed her departure from the flagship breakfast show in June 2021.

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4

