Outlander boss opens up about future beyond season seven

Outlander boss Maril Davis has opened up about the future of the popular Starz drama, revealing that she is "waiting" to get the green light for season eight.

With season six coming to a dramatic end last week and filming for season seven already underway, fans will be keen to know what the future holds for the historical series.

Chatting to Digital Spy, the executive producer said: "I haven't heard anything about season eight. I would love to do it, but those decisions we are waiting to hear about.

"I would love to finish out the books if possible, but we will see what happens!" she added.

As for when season seven is due to arrive on our screens, Maril revealed: "I actually don't know!

"I haven't been told when we will be airing season seven, all I know is we are in the beginning of shooting it now, and that's all I can say.

The show's executive producer opened up about its future beyond season seven

"I think we are on a fairly typical schedule but it is a supersized season," she added.

Considering the show tends to focus on Diana Gabaldon's novel series, dramatising the events of one book at a time, it's likely that the new series will continue to cover the happenings of book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. This is because the latest series was shorter than originally planned due to the coronavirus complications, with only eight episodes rather than 12.

Due to season seven being the longest yet with 16 episodes, it's possible that the upcoming instalment may also look into the events of book seven, An Echo in the Bone. We can expect the new episodes to address the aftermath of the dramatic season six finale and reveal who is behind Malva's murder.

Outlander is available to stream on all Starz platforms.

