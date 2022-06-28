Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie seen rollerblading in neon on Barbie set These photos make us even more excited for the movie!

Come on Barbie, let's go rollerblading! Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have just made us even more excited for the upcoming Barbie movie!

The Canadian and Australian – who are Ken and Barbie in the film – were seen together on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California on Monday, wearing a lot of neon. They really got the '80s looks down pat!

Their rollerblades were also appropriately neon. And because safety is important, they were also wearing matching neon kneepads. They topped things all off with matching visors.

The same day, Margot and America Ferrera, who also has a role in the movie, were reportedly seen rollerblading together. Margot wore a pink halter top and flared pants with the same rollerblades from when she was seen with Ryan. She was also seen filming with Will Ferrell on Monday, and was pictured in the same pink outfit last week, too.

Margot and Ryan truly looked like Mattel dolls brought to life!

Earlier this month, an official publicity photo of Ryan as Ken was released. The London, Ontario-born heartthrob was wearing a Canadian tuxedo (double denim) with the sleeveless shirt open in his, showing off his abs. He also had what looks like a fake tan and bleached hair. He definitely looked the part!

In a publicity photo featuring Margot as Barbie released in April, she was pictured behind the wheel of a pink convertible, smiling at the camera as she sported a blue-and-white polka-dot headband and striped halter top.

Actress Eva Mendes, Ryan's partner of more than 11 years now, was among those who was very pleased to see him in the role, and couldn't help but comment.

"So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this... #Thatsmyken," she wrote, sharing the photo to her Instagram.

Margot, Ryan, Will and America will be joined by Insecure star Issa Rae, Canadians Simu Liu and Michael Cera, Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Sex Education's Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa in Barbie, which will be released July 21, 2023.

The plot will centre on "a doll living in Barbieland" who is "expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world," according to IMDb. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, known for her work on Little Women and Lady Bird, is directing.