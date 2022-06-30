Love Island fans convinced a major twist is on the way after public vote Who do you think is at risk of being dumped?

Love Island fans are convinced that a major twist is on the way following the public vote announced at the end of Wednesday's episode.

MORE: Love Island spoilers: Ekin-Su decides who to recouple with

Taking to social media, many seem to think that the two couples with the fewest votes will be placed in the bottom two, only for the Islanders themselves to be left to decide who should leave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su argues with Jay in tense moment

One person tweeted: "My bet is the bottom two couples will be Charlie and Antigoni and Danica and Jay. The islanders will have to pick one from each couple to go and Charlie & Danica will be dumped #LoveIsland."

Another agreed with this theory, writing: "Calling it now Charlie and Danica will be dumped #LoveIsland," as a third added: "Oh this about to be the brutal one where one from each couple is dumped I BETTTTT #LoveIsland."

MORE: Love Island: whose heartbeat raised the most for who in Tuesday’s episode?

MORE: Love Island: Danica and Andrew to get together?

Jay and Antigoni are getting along despite being coupled up with other people

However, others seem to think that the public will decide the least compatible pairing, therefore one couple will be dumped from the show. "Charlie and Antigoni are most likely getting dumped from the island. #LoveIsland," mused one fan, as another commented: "I think Antigoni and Charlie will be dumped #LoveIsland." We'll have to wait and see…

Meanwhile, Wednesday's episode saw a few tense moments between the contestants after a dramatic recoupling. In one surprising moment before the ceremony at the fire pit, Jay informed Danica he was more interested in Antigoni, only for Danica to pick him anyway.

Davide and Ekin-Su reunited during the recoupling ceremony

In another surprising turn of events, Ekin-Su decided to re-couple up with Davide, despite their heated rows earlier in the series. The pair had seemingly made amends in more recent episodes, with both contestants flirting with the idea of a reunion.

Before the recoupling Ekin-Su asked Gemma: "Do you think he is interested in me?" to which Gemma replied: "I think he is but it will be a longer process, there still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.