Love Island star Danica Taylor's friends say she 'deserves better' amid upset in villa

Love Island star Danica Taylor’s friends have been out in force to support her after her struggle to make a connection with the boys in the villa. The islander recoupled with Jay on Thursday night – and viewers pointed out that he looked less than impressed after being picked by her.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the recoupling, one person wrote: “Every time Danica picks a man they get angry like they’ve been picked for jury duty #LoveIsland,” while another person added: “I feel so sorry for Danica. Being turned down constantly when she’s going for different guys. From Luca to Davide and Andrew. Can’t say the girl hasn’t tried.”

WATCH: Danica performs during dance challenge

Former winner Amber Gill added: “Why are the guys so rude toward Danica?? I [expletive] hate it.” Another fan tweeted: “The fact that Danica hasn’t cried yet is insane to me. We need her on the frontline. I woulda been cryingggg 3 episodes ago #LoveIsland.”

Danica has been indundated with support

Taking to Instagram, many of Danica’s friends shared personal snaps of her which were then shared to her own Instagram Stories. One of them wrote: “You deserve so much more than this. Hang in there we all love you.” Another person added: “Nah cuz when I say Danica is the realist person eva! Ur time will come. So so proud of u.” A third person wrote: “Voting for Danica because she deserves better.”

Danica has been unlucky in love so far on the show after failing to make a connection with Luca, Andrew or Jay. After recoupling with Jay, the islander told her that he felt he had a stronger connection with Antigoni, leaving Danica to continue to search for love. Bring on Casa Amor!

