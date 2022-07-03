McDonald and Dodds: who are the episode two guest stars? Find out who is appearing in the cast for the new episode…

McDonald and Dodds is back with another head-scratcher of a case this weekend and we can't wait to see two of our favourite detectives back in action.

Viewers love seeing regular stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia take on some big criminal cases to crack but, each week, the audience is introduced to new guest stars with the new storyline.

Episode two, which airs on Sunday, is titled A Billion Beats and you'll definitely recognise the guest actors. Here's who to look out for...

Daisy Bevan plays Loz Addington

Daisy Bevan might be relatively new to the acting game but given her famous actress mum, Joely Richardson, it's no wonder she caught the bug and ventured into drama. Daisy first started acting when she was just five years old in the 1998. Three years later, she appeared in the film The Affair of the Necklace which also starred her famous mum.

More recently, she's had roles such as The Outcast, On Our Way and Alienist.

Daisy is the daughter of Joely Richardson

Paul McGann plays Archie Addington

Perhaps the most well-known guest star of the episode is Paul McGann, who is playing Archie Addington. Like Daisy, Paul comes from an acting background and his brothers, Joe, Mark and Stephen are all actors, too. In fact, his brother Stephen is best known and adored for playing Dr Patrick Tuner in Call the Midwife.

Paul's most famous role is perhaps Withnail and I – which also starred Richard E. Grant and received wide acclaim. Paul has also been in Doctor Who, Hornblower and Luther.

Paul McGann in McDonald and Dodds

Ben Batt plays Philip Henry

Scott and Bailey fans will recognise Ben Batt. Ben portrayed the role of DC Kevin Lumb in the drama which also starred Suranne Jones. Meanwhile, more recently, he's appeared in Our Girl, Jamestown, and has even been in films such as Captain America: The First Avenger. He's also known for his role in Shameless.

Ben Batt as Philip Henry

Louise James plays Mrs. Burchard

Soap fans will definitely recognise Louise James thanks to her role as Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale. Her role as Mary came about recently, but the actress previously appeared in the iconic soap way back in 1973. She's also appeared in EastEnders, Doc Martin, and Silent Witness.

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher also appears

Kelvin Fletcher plays Donovan Janaway

Strictly Come Dancing champion and fellow Emmerdale regular Kelvin Fletcher is also making an appearance in episode three of McDonald and Dodds. He plays a racing driver so the role would have come naturally to the TV star who is a big petrol head in real life.

