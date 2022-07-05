Denise Van Outen has made a very surprising revelation about BBC ballroom competition Strictly Come Dancing.

The star, who appeared on the popular dancing show back in 2012, was chatting to entrepreneur and investor Matt Haycox on a recent episode of his podcast, The Matt Haycox Show, when she revealed that she was originally offered the role as host of Strictly before it eventually went to the current host, Tess Daly.

After being asked about any career regrets, Denise began: "When they first came up with the idea, I was offered Strictly Come Dancing. I knew Bruce Forsyth really well. And he came to me and approached me to be sidekick in the new Strictly Come Dancing."

She continued: "He said to me, 'There's this show, it's all ballroom, it's gonna be celebrities'. And he said, 'I want to open the show with a song and dance with you, and close it with you', because he knew that I danced and sang.

Denise Van Outen made the revelation on The Matt Haycox podcast

"And I remember sitting there and I went to him 'Bruce, it sounds really boring!' So, they gave it to Tess Daly. And then it became a huge hit, and I was thinking maybe I was an idiot turning that down."

Denise, who became runner-up when she competed in the ballroom show alongside professional dancer James Jordan, added that she was, in hindsight, glad to have said as it meant she was able to take on more in her career.

Denise and Duncan appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together

"When I look back, Tess has done it so well for many years, but just kind of does that, and she's associated with it. Whereas, I went on to do Broadway, I've done film, I've done theatre in the West End - I've done so many other things. And, I wouldn't have had such a varied career if I'd taken it."

Denise is now currently appearing on the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4 alongside former Blue singer, Duncan James. The performer was originally on the show with her partner, Eddie Boxshall, however, the pair split earlier this year and Eddie has since left the show.

You can catch Denise's full chat with Matt Haycox on The Matt Haycox Show, here.

