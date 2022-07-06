Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge teases season 9 release date - and it's sooner than you think! We can't wait!

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has confirmed that there will be another series of the much-loved Channel 4 show - and it's being released sooner than you'd think!

Chatting in a recent interview on Tuesday, Angel revealed that season nine of the programme will arrive on our screens by the end of the year.

The mum-of-two was being interviewed by Shannon, a representative from the Cotswolds-based fabric shop, Just Fabrics, when she announced the news but remained tight-lipped about any other information on the new series.

Fans were quick to comment on a video of the interview, which was posted to the Chateau's official Instagram account. One person wrote: "Thanks so much for a great interview and I can't wait for the next series," while another simply wrote: "Obsessed with the Strawbridges."

While fans wait for more updates on season nine, they can look forward to a new spin-off show that the couple have been planning for a while.

The pair announced the news on their website in the Frequently Asked Questions section.

A new series will be on our screens by the end of the year

Responding to a viewer who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the Strawbridge family on their travels, the couple wrote on their website: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while…unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it’s definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

The travel show will be the family's third spin-off series as they went on to develop two more programmes following the success of their original Channel 4 show. In 2020, they released Escape to the Chateau: Make, Do and Mend, which saw the Strawbridge clan help families across the UK tackle their design and DIY dilemmas. They also went on to release Chateau DIY, in which they gave tips to other ex-pats living in France.

