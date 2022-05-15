Dick and Angel Strawbridge take 'break' following celebratory weekend The couple posted to their social media accounts

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have taken a well deserved holiday break with their two children after enjoying a busy two weeks at their beautiful 19th century home.

After an almost three-year pause, the couple recently reopened their idyllic Château de la Motte-Husson to weddings.

Taking to their social media accounts, which are run by their team at the Chateau, they shared a snap of the couple's two children, Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight, along with the caption: "The Chateau has been buzzing lately! The Strawbridge's hosted their first wedding in three years, the first Chateau under the Stars of the year, and the first Day of Decadence...

"After a joyous couple of weeks, the Strawbridge's took a little break and spent last weekend at the seaside."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with many pointing out how grown up the two children look. One person wrote: "Growing up so quickly!!" while another added: "Looking so grown up x."

The couple are currently taking a break with their family

A third person agreed, adding: "Aww they're getting so big."

Other fans posted messages of congratulations in the comments, with one person writing: "So pleased that you have hosted your first wedding ceremony for three years. The Chateau is looking absolutely stunning and all the work that you have done is extraordinary. Good to know you do have some downtime at the beach," while another added: "Congratulations- how exciting for everyone - your Château back in all its splendid Strawbridge glory and a weekend at the seaside is well deserved."

The couple recently reopened the Chateau to weddings

The couple were forced to postpone events scheduled to be held at their 19th-century abode due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not hosted a wedding since 2019 until two weeks ago.

The chateau, which is located in the Pays de la Loire region of northwest France, is the perfect location for the ultimate fairytale wedding as it boasts 45 rooms as well as 12 acres of parkland, a moat, an orangery, a walled garden and stables.

