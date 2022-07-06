The sweet way Ricky Gervais bonded with young co-star on After Life The pair share a love of animals

At just nine years old, Amelie Bea Smith has already starred in a number of TV's most popular series, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Anatomy of a Scandal, and After Life.

Appearing in the third season of Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix series, you might recognise Amelie from a particularly poignant scene. Starring in the final episode, the actress plays a hospital patient named Lisa who strikes an emotional chord with Gervais' character Tony, during an interview for the Tambury Gazette.

Attending the National Film Awards 2022 on Monday, we recently caught up with Amelie as she headed into the event, and the young star revealed what it was really like to work with Ricky Gervais on set.

"He was hilarious," she said. "He talked a lot about his cat because we have two cats as well and he just loves cats."

Amelie appeared on season three of After Life

A vocal activist, Ricky often posts about animal rights on social media, and he also loves to share the most adorable photos of his own cat, Pickle.

Deciding to foster the sweet Tabby during lockdown, the TV star quickly revealed that he and partner, Jane Fallon, had decided to adopt her altogether.

Animal-lover Ricky often shares photos of his cat, Pickle, on Instagram

In a hilarious Instagram post, Ricky shared a close-up photo of Pickle alongside the caption:

"​​Quick update on the cat we're fostering: She keeps getting on my lap and staring at me. We're keeping her."

A social media sensation, Pickle has since become the star of Ricky's Instagram feed – whether she's chilling with her favourite taco soft toy, enjoying a well-deserved nap or having cuddles with the main man in her life – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

The TV star also shared a sweet bond with Anti the German Shepherd – AKA Tony's beloved dog, Brandy

Ricky also shares a close bond with another of his After Life co-stars – Anti the German Shepherd, otherwise known as Tony's beloved dog, Brandy.

Appearing on The One Show earlier this year, Ricky was joined on the sofa by Anti, and in a heartwarming moment that went viral, the adorable pup started whimpering and crying when he got emotional talking about the show's themes of grief and death.

Touched by the sweet moment, Ricky responded "I'm not going yet!" causing Anti to lick his face before running off the set – too cute.