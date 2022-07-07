Outer Banks star Chase Stokes mourns death of Netflix show stunt double with touching tribute

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has shared a heartfelt tribute following the death of his stunt double on the Netflix drama.

Alexander 'AJ' Jennings, who plays his character John B's stand-in for dangerous sequences on the show, was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week in North Charleston, South Carolina, where the cast and crew have been filming season three. He was just 22 years old.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Chase revealed that his "heart is shattered" after learning the news of AJ's death. He wrote: "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting."

"We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art," his post continued. "Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless."

The 29-year-old actor ended his tribute: "I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that – Thank you AJ. Fly high angel."

AJ played the John B actor's stand-in for dangerous sequences and stunts

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that AJ was walking along a road in North Charleston in the early hours of Tuesday morning when he was struck by two cars which both allegedly left the scene after the accident. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. It's believed that an investigation is still ongoing.

Chase's post came after Kimmie Stewart Casting sadly announced the news of AJ's death. They posted on Wednesday: 'It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander 'AJ' Jennings' mother informed me of his tragic death. Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was struck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning.

"AJ was a beautiful, kind soul a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

