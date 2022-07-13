Chicago Fire fans predict major pregnancy storyline in season 11

Chicago Fire season 11 is just weeks away and fans are on the edge of their seats with anticipation to see what the new episodes hold for our favorite Windy City firefighters.

While the show's storylines are being kept under wraps for now, one fan of the show revealed that they had spotted several clues that point towards a pregnancy storyline for Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett in the NBC drama's upcoming 11th season.

Chicago Fire's Casey say goodbye to Firehouse 51

Taking to Reddit, they said: "So I noticed in season 10 it seemed Brett was a bit more family-focused. Even when talking about Matt, or someone would ask her about Matt, she always brought up the boys and often bragged about how well Ben was doing."

The post continued: "It makes me wonder if they will have Brett find out she is pregnant next season. This would certainly throw a wrench into things."

Could Sylvie Brett fall pregnant in season 11?

Other fans certainly thought it was a compelling theory, with one saying in the replies: "I think her spending time with Casey and the Darden boys for those couple of months really gave her that family feeling, you know?"

Another said: "I actually would encourage this story. I think it would give a lot to her character, open up lots of options for the actress and production and at the very least give the show an important real life representation to explore due to the professional implications as well as personal."

She is currently in a long-distance relationship with Matt Casey

Someone else added: "If they go down that path with a Brett pregnancy storyline, I just hope they don't do a Burgess and have her miscarry. Thinking back on it, that Burgess storyline was stupid."

As fans will know, paramedic Brett has been in a long-distance relationship with Lieutenant Matt Casey for much of the last season after the two finally got together in season nine. However, their relationship has been far from smooth sailing due to the fact that Jesse Spencer has now announced his exit from the show.

Returning for the season ten finale, Jesse's character and Brett had a heart-to-heart which left viewers unsure about the status of their relationship.

Viewers will have to wait to see what's next for the couple and if the theory about Brett's pregnancy is correct when the firefighter drama, along with sister shows Chicago PD and Chicago Med, makes its return to screens on Wednesday 21 September 2022.

