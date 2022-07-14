Hugh Grant in talks to portray Prince Andrew in new movie - details A film all about the royal's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein is in the works

Turns out there may be a very good reason why Hugh Grant has pulled out of playing Zeus in Netflix's upcoming mythology drama - he's potentially got his sights set on another, more royal role.

According to Deadline, the British actor is in the running to play Prince Andrew in a brand new film all about the royal's controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the investigation into the accusations brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

WATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

The film, titled Scoop, will revolve around the infamous Newsnight interview in which the Duke of York spoke out for the first time about his links to the convicted sex offender, two months after he was found dead in his jail cell. The interview, conducted by BBC journalist Emily Maitlis aired in November 2019 and was met with widespread outrage from the public and resulted in Andrew being stripped of his military roles and royal patronages.

Peter Moffat, the writer behind Your Honor and The Night Of, will be penning the screenplay for the film, which will begin shooting in November of this year. Speaking about the project, he explained that it is "about how the BBC's Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it."

The film will revolve around Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

He continued: "The other thing is, 'why did he agree to do it?' How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?"

Before Scoop lands on screens, viewers will also see actor James Murray take on the role of the Queen's second son in the fifth season of The Crown.

The actor has been spotted on the set of the Netflix drama in costume alongside many of the huge names that have been announced for the new series, including Imelda Staunton, who will play the Queen, Elizabeth Debicki, who is playing Princess Diana and Dominic West who will portray Prince Charles.

Although it has not been confirmed, according to reports, upcoming actress, Emma Laird Craig will star opposite James as Sarah, Duchess of York.

