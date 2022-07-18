Love Island spoilers: Andrew doubts friendship with Dami and Luca following villa behaviour The islanders are set to play Suck and Blow

Love Island’s friendships are almost as fascinating as the romances - and have had their fair share of drama in the 2022 series. On Monday night’s episode, Andrew is set to be at odds with his good pals Luca and Dami after a game of 'Suck and Blow'. Get the details…

MORE: Love Island families issue joint statement hitting out at online abuse

The game involves each of the islanders having to pass a card around the circle using just their mouths, while whoever drops the card must complete a dare. The dares include snogging the islanders that you most fancy, and to take part in a three-way kiss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ekin-Su is through with Davide on Love Island

However, part of the game will leave Andrew unhappy with Dami and Luca - but why isn’t clear, yet! According to ITV2, Andrew will begin to doubt his friendship with them following some of their choices, saying: "Apparently, you would say everything to my face and obviously you haven’t.”

MORE: Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Luca after explosive movie night episode

MORE: Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls relationship with Davide quits in new clip - details

Meanwhile, the preview also revealed Adam giving Davide a pep talk about Ekin-Su after the pair were at odds once again over Movie Night. Adam said: "There’s a reason why you keep getting drawn together, why do you choose each other every recoupling, why are you flirting?

Will the boys fall out on Monday's episode?

"Because it is good when you see you around the Villa, you and Ekin-Su, you do work and maybe she’s realised in Casa Amor how much you actually meant to her."

Ekin-Su, however, appeared to be less sure in a clip of Monday night’s episode, telling the girls that she was finished with him and looking visibly upset following his reaction to her 'film clip', which appeared to show her getting heated with Casa Amor boy, George.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.