Witness Number 3: everything you need to know Bodyguard star’s new crime thriller

Witness Number 3: everything you need to know

We love a good Channel 5 drama, and it looks like Witness Number 3 might be one of the best ones yet. Starring Bodyguard star Nina Toussaint White, here’s everything you need to know about the must-see Channel 5 drama…

What is Witness Number 3 about?

The official synopsis reads: "It’s business as usual for Jodie, a single mum who runs her own hairdressing salon, until she glances out of the window and catches a glimpse of an altercation between two men, but unbeknownst to her one of the men is about to be murdered. In that seemingly innocuous split second, Jodie’s life is turned upside down… forever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you been watching Witness Number 3?

"When the police make an appeal, Jodie decides to come forward, believing her information to be of little consequence. But she quickly learns that she’s the prosecution’s key witness, known only as Witness Number 3 to protect her identity, and is assigned protection from P.C. Ivan Barkas (Young). When the murderer – a key player in a local gang – realises that Jodie’s evidence could put him behind bars, a terrifying campaign of intimidation to silence her unfolds and escalates with dramatic consequences."

'How far are you prepared to go to do the right thing?'

Who is in the Witness Number 3 cast?

Bodyguard and EastEnders actress Nina plays Jodie, while she is joined by Downton Abbey star Sue Johnston, Keeping Faith actress Sion Daniel Young and Herself actress Clare Duane. The show is also directed by Silent Witness director Diarmuid Goggins.

It sounds seriously good

When is Witness Number 3 being released?

The show will land on Channel 5 on Monday 18 July before arriving on DVD and digital from 25 July. Enjoy!

