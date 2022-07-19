Witness Number 3 viewers saying same thing about new Channel 5 thriller Nina Toussaint-White stars in the series

Channel 5's new psychological thriller, Witness Number 3, made its debut on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The new series stars Bodyguard actress Nina Toussaint-White as single mum and hairdresser Jodie, who becomes the prosecution's key witness in a murder case after catching a glimpse of an altercation between two men through the window of her salon one day.

However, when the murder suspect, who is a key player in a local gang, realises that Jodie's evidence has the power to put him behind bars, his efforts to intimidate her into being silent escalate with dramatic consequences.

Viewers took to Twitter following episode one to praise the gripping drama, with one person writing: "Wow so creepy and thrilling! Can't wait for the next episode of this!" while another added: "Excellent! Well acted, fast and full of suspense."

A third viewer commented: "I absolutely loved that, so different to what I expected and I'm so pleased I have invested in this drama love @channel5_tv drama's," while another tweeted: "#WitnessNumber3 is very tense and gripping. Great start!"

Another viewer applauded the plot, writing: "Really nice direction on Witness Number 3. I like that we're seeing this from the witness's point of view instead of it focusing on the police/investigation aspect. We're seeing it from another perspective," while another praised lead actress Nina: "Incredibly watchable and have got to say that Nina Toussaint-White is quite brilliant."

Viewers praised the new drama

Actress Sue Johnston, who plays Jodie's mum, also picked up on the unique storyline. She told EntertainmentDaily that "the script is different".

"I've not seen this story anywhere before," she continued. "It is a great psychological thriller and also it makes your heart pump."

Witness Number 3 continues on Channel 5 on Tuesday 19 July at 9pm, with the remaining two episodes airing consecutively on Wednesday and Thursday.

