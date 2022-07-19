Is Witness Number 3 based on a true story? Find out the story behind the Channel 5 series

Channel 5's latest offering comes in the form of drama series Witness Number 3 and it seems it's had fans gripped since it aired its first episode on Monday.

Many have been taking to social media to express their praise for the show including the acting from cast members including lead star Nina Toussaint White, who is perhaps best known for her role in Bodyguard, for her performance as single mum Jodie.

WATCH: Official trailer for Channel 5's Witness Number 3

Jodie soon finds her life turned upside down when she becomes a key person in an investigation into a murder that took place outside her salon. The synopsis explains: "When the murderer – a key player in a local gang – realises that Jodie's evidence could put him behind bars, a terrifying campaign of intimidation to silence her unfolds and escalates with dramatic consequences."

But is the series based on a true story? We found out…

Are you enjoying the drama?

Is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?

No, Witness Number 3 is not based on a true story and the writer behind the script, Thomas Eccleshare, an esteemed playwright, did not adapt the story from a novel.

Nina shared her thoughts on the script with reporters ahead of the show launch. "Yes, I knew it was going to be a scary, intense show. I found myself reading the scripts and feeling freaked out about what was going to happen next."

Fans are loving the show

What are fans saying about Witness Number 3?

Viewers have been impressed by the show so far. One person wrote on Twitter: "I absolutely loved that, so different to what I expected and I'm so pleased I have invested in this drama love @channel5_tv drama's."

A second echoed this, tweeting: "#WitnessNumber3 is very tense and gripping. Great start!" as a third wrote: "Incredibly watchable and have got to say that Nina Toussaint-White is quite brilliant."

