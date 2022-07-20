The Control Room viewers extremely divided over shock ending

The BBC's new thriller, The Control Room, came to a shocking conclusion on Tuesday night and after many twists and turns, viewers seem to be divided over the ending.

The final episode revealed that the phone call Gabe received from his childhood friend, Sam, was all a ruse and that she hadn't killed her abusive partner after all.

WATCH: What did you think of the ending?

By the end of the episode, viewers learned that Gabe's co-worker, Anthony, who he thought had blackmailed him into delivering a package after discovering his secret, had actually duped him into transporting stolen data from the call centre.

Some viewers were left disappointed by the final episode and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "@bbc #TheControlRoom Utter nonsense. Full of continuity errors. Totally unbelievable. Three hours of my life I'm not getting back," while another added: "Watched #TheControlRoom. What a waste of three hours. Terrible over-acting and unbelievable plot."

A third viewer was left confused by the ending, tweeting: "I'm still not sure what just happened… but more importantly… Why. Shan't be rewatching it though. That was three hours of my life I won't get back."

However, not all viewers were displeased with the ending and praised the gripping drama. One person wrote: "Well #TheControlRoom was absolutely brilliant. Great story and really suspenseful," while another added: "Well that final episode was full of twists, turns and surprises wasn't it? Really enjoyed series though & hope there's another series."

Other viewers applauded lead actor Iain De Caestecker, with one person tweeting: "Absolutely loved #thecontrolroom one of the best things I’ve seen in ages! Poor Gabe such an amazing actor!" while another added: "@IdeCaestecker what a phenomenal actor!!! Thoroughly enjoyed the series, it kept me gripped from start to finish."

A third agreed, writing: "I really enjoyed #TheControlRoom. Can't be said enough that that was a powerhouse central performance by Iain de Caestecker."

