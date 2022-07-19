The Control Room: where was BBC drama filmed? Have you been enjoying the Iain Iain De Caestecker in the new show?

The Control Room is BBC’s new, much-talked-about show, but can you spot where it was filmed? Find out everything you need to know about the drama’s filming locations here…

The series was filmed in Glasgow and the surrounding areas in Scotland from early 2022, a fact that the main star Iain De Caestecker was thrilled about. Chatting to BBC, he said: "The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life. I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow."

WATCH: Do you recognise the locations?

Speaking about filming in Scotland, Joanna Vanderham added: "Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. The BBC create some of the best global programmings there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!"

The show was filmed in Glasgow

In a Q&A, she added: "I think it's a lovely opportunity to get show off how beautiful Scotland is and the people that are there. It's a show that is centred on real people in an extraordinary situation and I think that's mirrored in the casting and I think that's mirrored in the locations that have been used."

According to The Daily Record, the show was filmed on Rose Street in the city centre, as some streets were closed to traffic while filming. It is also understood that they filmed around the Stirling area.

Speaking about the differences in filming in Scotland instead of LA, where Iain spent several years working on the show Agents of SHIELD, he said: "There is something about going home that you feel a bit more at ease there. I spent some time before that filming in America, which I really loved, it had been a really cool experience.

Iain opened up about filming in his hometown

"But out there, there can be more of an emphasis on being an actor off screen rather than on screen sometimes, and all the other stuff that comes along with it. And being back to Scotland there's just zero pretentiousness, and I just find it's a really, really down to earth place."

