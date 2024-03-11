Tom Brittney details emotional new project following Grantchester exit

Tom Brittney has a new project in the works. According to Deadline, the actor, 33, will serve as an executive producer on Goodnight Darling – a feature based on the life of Mavis Eccleston.

A devoted wife, Mavis had survived a pact to take her own life and the life of her terminally ill husband, Dennis, who was in terrible pain. After being arrested and tried for murder, the 79-year-old was eventually cleared of charges and has gone on to campaign for changes in the law on assisted dying.

Tom – who announced his departure from Grantchester in July – brought the story to Corestar Media, after learning about Mavis' case. "When I first met Mavis and her family, I was heartbroken at their horrific ordeal," he explained.

"I'm honoured that the Ecclestons have allowed us to tell their story, and to share with a wider audience, in the hope that reform is brought about so that no one ever has to endure the pain that Mavis and their family faced."

Joy Munns – the daughter of Mavis and Dennis Eccleston – has also opened up about the project. "The Eccleston family are really happy to be working with Tom and the Corestar team on this drama. They have showed so much empathy with our cause and have really listened to all that we went through and how our mom was treated at 79 years of age," she said.

"We hope Goodnight Darling will bring awareness on how broken and barbaric our outdated law is and that it will instigate a change in law."

Currently, it's unknown whether the story will be told in a film or TV show format, however, it has been announced that The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel author Deborah Moggach, has penned the script.

A change of pace for Tom, the actor-turned-executive-producer has lined up several new projects since leaving Grantchester last year. Speaking to The Rakish Gent in January, he said: "I'm also prepping to direct a feature film adaptation of The Whale Tattoo, a novel that just won the Polari Prize. It's a beautiful, gritty book that I think will make an equally beautiful and gritty film. Watch this space!"

© ITV Tom confirmed his exit from Grantchester in July

It was back in July that Tom initially confirmed his departure from Grantchester. Refraining from sharing the reasons behind his departure, the TV star simply said that it was "time for the baton to be passed".

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," he said. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi [Nair] to join the Grantchester family."

Tom's final foray as Will Davenport is yet to air in the UK.