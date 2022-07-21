Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb breaks social media silence after ‘pulling woman into pool’

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has broken his social media silence after apologising for alleging pulling a woman into a pool during a day out. The TV personality, who appears on the Channel 4 show with his husband, Daniel Lustig, shared a post wishing his Daniel a happy anniversary.

MORE: Gogglebox star Stephen Webb apologises after major controversy

Sharing a snap of the pair holding red umbrellas, he wrote: “Happy anniversary husband @lustig75 4 years married 9 years together and still going strong.” He was inundated with congratulations from his followers for the milestone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lee and Jenny are enjoying their Gogglebox break

Stephen spoke to The Sun after he reportedly pulled a woman into the pool at Brighton Beach House after being pushed in by one of his friends. He said: “I am very sorry if she felt upset or hurt by my actions. That was never my intention.”

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark forced to defend himself after viewer complaints

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: inside Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake’s relationship

He continued: “I’d been swimming and having dried and got fully dressed, a friend pushed me back into the pool. I took it in very good spirits and everyone was laughing and joking so seeing his friend sat on the edge of the pool, pulled her round her waist into the water with me. We’d enjoyed a really good time together and I felt it was all part of the fun.”

Stephen celebrated his anniversary with Daniel

This isn’t the first time Stephen has faced controversy, as his former co-star on the show, Chris Ashby-Steed, claimed he had been bullied off the show by the star. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “A year on, I’ve finally had the courage to stand up to a bully and start to tell the story of how @Stephenwebb71 forced me off @C4Gogglebox and how it’s affected my mental health since. Hopefully, the truth of my story will help others who are struggling."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.