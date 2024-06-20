Gogglebox star shares real reason behind split from husband - and why they quit the show

Gogglebox stars Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb shocked fans when they announced their split in early 2024, and how Daniel has gone into details about just what happened between the pair, and how they have remained “friends”.

He spoke on the My Dirty Laundry podcast: “We had a really good innings. It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends.”

He continued: “We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well.”

The pair split ten months ago but still live together, with Daniel confirming that they “get on better” than when they were married, adding: “I know for a lot of people they probably can't understand it, but it has worked out for us… I think it gets to the point where you get to a certain age and you realise, you know, that you are so different and your foundations are different.

“I think for us, it was just wise to separate. That's the reason, I think. You've got to have the foundations in, haven't you? If your foundations are different, then you're a bit wobbly.”

Speaking about how their relationship has changed, he continued: “You have to try and keep it nice as much as you can. For the two of us, we were on the same level. But if you're not, it is a little bit more difficult. Just try to be as communicative as you can be and be kind, because each of you is going through something. We worked really hard during our 11 years together. People always said we were polar opposites. We were like chalk and cheese.”

The pair confirmed their split in April with a statement which read: “It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Daniel added: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

Stephen and Daniel’s Gogglebox exit

Stephen and Daniel quit Gogglebox in September 2023, just a few months after their split. At the time in a statement posted to Instagram, they said: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Stephen went on to announce that he would be competing in Dancing on Ice, but had to pull out due to an injury. He is now set to appear in Celebs Go Dating.