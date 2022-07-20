Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock reveals biggest 'misconception' people have about her

These days, viewers will find Charlie Dimmock presenting popular daytime show Garden Rescue, but prior to her time on the programme, the green-fingered presenter was best known for her work on TV favourite Ground Force alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

Charlie became a household name during her days on the gardening makeover show not only because of her incredible transformations but her rather controversial clothing choices, which included not wearing a bra. And while Charlie's deciision to shun undergarments resulted in a rather stern warning from a fellow TV legend, it seems that Charlie's other style choices also had a huge impact on how people see her.

WATCH: Charlie goes up against the Rich Brothers on Garden Rescue

Chatting to The Independent back in 2016, the now 55-year-old star admitted that many people are surprised to see her dressed up and not in her go-to gardening garb. Charlie always favoured comfy jeans, t-shirts and trainers while presenting Ground Force - and it sounds like the look has stuck in the minds of the public.

Asked what the most "common 'misconception" people have about her, she responded: "I turn up at a function wearing a skirt people ask: 'Where are your jeans?'"

Charlie's television appearances led to a huge misconception from viewers

The presenter starred in Ground Force between 1997 and 2005, meaning the star enjoyed something of a hiatus from TV before starring in Garden Rescue.

She has since opened up about her career break in a rare interview and was keen to set the record straight. Chatting to Radio Times, the presenter explained that despite not being on TV, she was no less busy. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said.

"That doesn't happen, because we all have mortgages to pay. I had been on TV a very long time, but I had always been doing other things. Ground Force ran its course. It was of its time. It was good fun, very enjoyable, and it had its run."

