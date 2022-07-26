Love Island’s Jordan Hames looks is unrecognisable following major transformation Check out Jordan’s incredible new look!

Love Island’s Jordan Hames made quite the impression in the 2019 series of Love Island – but have you checked out his Instagram recently? The former reality show star looks so different!

MORE: Love Island spoilers: Davide comforts upset Ekin-Su following talent show

Jordan made the hypothetical Love Island Hall of Fame during his time on the show thanks to his blow out argument with Anna, his girlfriend of two days, after admitting that he was keen to get to know India, a bombshell from Casa Amor, leading to the end of his island romance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Do you recall the 2019 cast?

However, since taking part in the show, Jordan has gotten into modelling, and often shares videos of his amazing looks on TikTok. His bio on the social media app reads: “You probably know a version of me that doesn’t exist anymore.”

MORE: Love Island: Everything you need to know about Jamie Allen's football career

MORE: Love Island talent show: the best performances from over the years

In one of his videos, he detailed a trip to Cannes where he walked the red carpet, saying: “This one was just nuts, I’m off to Cannes film festival to walk my first red carpet with Kilian Paris, something I never thought was in reach for me. It meant a lot… we boarded a plane to Nice… it was a proper early start… Kilian Paris then surprised us with a helicopter ride from Nice to Cannes… the scenes were mental.”

How different does he look?!

Fans were quick to discuss Jordan’s new look on TikTok, with one writing: “MASSIVE glow up,” while another person added: “Honestly I’m obsessed with his new style.” A third person added: “The obsession I have with this transformation.”

The former reality show star looks so different!

Jordan previously opened up about his Love Island experience, admitting that he has “no regrets” from his time on the show. He told Metro: “I have zero regrets whatsoever. Ever since I walked into the villa, I was attracted to Anna from the start and throughout the whole process and when I made her my girlfriend, it was because all the signs were there for me to make her my girlfriend.”

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.