Former The View host makes surprising revelation about the show's past

Throughout its nearly three decade run, The View hosts have never been ones to hold back, and even after host changes and leaving the show, that hasn't changed.

Nothing was off limits during the show's recent reunion between the original cast members, including Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Joy Behar.

Though only the latter remains as part of the legendary hot topics table – and the four discussed their shocking departures in the reunion too – they delighted, and surprised, fans by proving that the show's classic antics continue years later.

The hosts didn't wait too long to get into the salacious details of the show's past, with Joy getting right into it and asking Meredith: "Did you think the show would be successful?" The broadcast journalist matched the bold question with a blunt response, confessing: "I didn't. I didn't know what to think."

As they all reminisced about the wild adventure and segments they had in the very beginning back in 1997, Debbie then recalled: "No one would even come on our show."

She kept the unexpected revelations coming, going on to even call out her former host, Star, telling her: "I would constantly get into trouble… Star would always drag me out, every night," detailing how she would insist they went out while she reasoned that she needed to get home to study.

Star however replied with a quick reality check, saying: "I would take you out, I would get in the car, I would go home, you would go to the next place!"

During the reunion, they also discussed all the firings that happened while they were hosts, with Debbie revealing: "So the only one here who was not fired was Meredith Vieira."

Despite the show's often tumultuous past, the stars never hesitate to go back to their roots

She was in fact fired from The View in 1999. She was only 23-years-old when she joined, and executives have previously cited inexperience and low ratings as the reasons behind her departure.

Star had an even more contentious firing, in 2006, and Barbara had previously revealed how betrayed she felt by her leaving.

