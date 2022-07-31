Kate Garraway thanks fans for support following husband Derek's 'frightening' return to intensive care The GMB presenter has been through so much

Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt message for her fans and supporters amid another difficult time for her family.

The mum-of-two revealed that her husband, Derek Draper, who was very severely affected by COVID-19, had returned to hospital and been "fighting for his life – again" in intensive care.

Alongside the message, the GMB presenter shared a poignant throwback photo of herself and Derek alongside their two children, Darcey and Billy, now 16 and 12, as they smiled with their arms around each other.

She wrote: "Thank you so so much for all your messages of support - they really do mean the world to me & the whole family.

"I have taken some time off @gmb @smoothradio & @garrawaysgoodatuff in the last 3 weeks as Derek's health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life - again.

"Thanks to the amazing NHS teams & his own extraordinary life force & spirit Derek - please god - is back on the right side of it now and I'm so looking forward to seeing you all back on @gmb from 6 a.m. tomorrow & @smoothradio - hopefully celebrating @lionesses #worldcup win! Love [heart emoji] & see you in the morning!"

Kate shared a lovely throwback image as she thanked fans

The star's fans were quick to share their sympathy and encouragement, with one writing: "The news we all wanted to hear. Thinking of you Kate."

Others added: "So glad to hear he’s better, sending you lots of love and prayers xxx," "Sending so much love and prayers to you all," and: "Sending lots of love to you and the family!"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Derek was in hospital for over a year after contracting COVID and needed round-the-clock care when he returned home.

When Kate invited cameras into her home for the ITV documentary, Finding Derek, it was revealed that the family home had been totally transformed in order for her husband to continue his recovery.

