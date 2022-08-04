Outlander prequel title and plot details revealed - and it sounds amazing Ready to return to the Scottish Highlands?

Dinna fash about Droughtlander anymore! Soon there will be all of the Outlander universe we could ever want on our screens, and STARZ has confirmed that a prequel series titled Blood of My Blood is officially in the works.

The network has even revealed some plot details, confirming that the story will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser’s parents.

Speaking about the news, President of Original Programming at STARZ Kathryn Busby said: "Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next."

The story will follow Jamie and Jenny's parents

The story will be penned by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, who is currently the showrunner and executive producer on Outlander.

Fans have had a somewhat mixed reaction to the news, with one writing: "This scares me though because I feel like it’s the beginning of the end of actual outlander," while another fan added: "What about the main story? Usually, prequels are made when the main series has finished... What about a season 8 or... the season 7 it will be the season final?"

Who came before Jamie and Claire?

Outlander is currently set to return for season seven, and recently announced, two new cast members, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips. The pair will play brother and sister Rachel Hunter and Dr Denzel 'Denny' Hunter.

In photos obtained by fans, the pair appear to be shooting a scene where they are riding horses through the forest, which could potentially be the moment where they leave their small Quaker settlement to travel North with one of Denzel's former patients, William Ransom.

