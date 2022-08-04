Sex Education reveals whether Eric will return for season four Will Ncuti return as Eric?

Sex Education season four’s cast has gotten smaller and smaller by the day as many cast members have revealed that they won’t be back for season four - and fans were certainly worried that Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, would be joining the list having just been cast as the new Doctor in Doctor Who.

However, get ready for some very exciting news, as Variety has confirmed that Ncuti will indeed be returning in the beloved role as Otis’ best friend who shares an on-and-off romance with Adam.

He will certainly have a jam-packed schedule as he will also be filming for the BBC sci-fi show, which will once again be run by Russell T. Davies, who revived the show back in 2005.

Speaking about the role, Ncuti said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Eric will be in Sex Education season four

So who has left the show? Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who play Lily and Orla respectively, have confirmed that they won’t be returning, with Tanya explaining: "I think that for Lily, her storyline was just wrapped up quite nicely at the end of season three.

"So she's got no loose ends to tie up, she had quite a happy ending. At the end of last season, everyone kind of gets scattered, and I think that's just a good opportunity to bring in some new characters." Simone Ashley and Rakhee Thakrar who played Olivia and Emily respectively, will also not be returning.

