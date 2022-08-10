Viewers left in shock over Tom Daley’s hard-hitting documentary Illegal to Be Me The BBC documentary left some viewers in tears

Tom Daley’s new documentary Illegal to Be Me aired on Tuesday night, and looked at the shocking realities of being a member of the LBGTQ community during the Commonwealth Games, with homosexuality being illegal in half of the countries included in the competition - and the series left viewers shocked.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "As a straight man I cannot begin to imagine the fear that gay or lesbian athletes must fear simply for loving someone of the same sex. It’s heartbreaking," while another person added: "Love is the most powerful of emotions and everyone, everyone must be free to experience it."

A third person wrote: "Few hours have passed since I watched #IllegalToBeMe. Time to digest & reflect. This doc by @TomDaley1994 is raw & defining. It needs to be watched by all… We must do better. Sport is a medium, platform and language that binds us. It has power. Thank you."

Others even admitted that they were in tears watching the show, with one writing: "Literal tears. Sadness. A bit triggered, not gonna lie. The memories, and knowing a whole lot of #LGBT+ people are being tortured/killed as I write this. For what??! Honestly, for WHAT?! Just for being themselves. This is so emotional."

Tom Daley is calling for change

So what is the documentary about? For those who still need to watch it, the official synopsis reads: "As thousands of athletes prepare to compete on the global stage at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Olympic gold medallist and double world champion diver Tom Daley wants to shine a light on an issue that he cares passionately about. Some competitors live in fear of horrific brutality inside the countries they represent. With punishments including whipping, life imprisonment and even death, it is illegal to be gay in over half of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth.

"His journey takes him to some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries to ask what the sporting world can do to help. The film culminates with Tom taking a very public stand at this year’s opening ceremony, in a powerful statement against homophobia."

