Strictly Come Dancing confirms 12th contestant - and she is a singer! Ready to see Fleur put on her dancing shoes?

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that Fleur East will be taking part in the dancing competition in 2022, and we can't wait to see her on the dance floor!

The singer, who is best known for coming runner-up in series 11 of The X Factor, spoke about her delight in taking part, telling the BBC: "I'm equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year's Strictly line-up. I'm excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much.

"Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!"

Fleur is joining the likes of Tony Adams, Tyler West, Matt Goss and Will Mellor in the upcoming series, who will be partnered with the amazing Strictly pros for what we're sure will be an unforgettable show!

Fleur is the 12th contestant

Speaking to the BBC about joining the line-up, Fleur's fellow contestant Tony said: "To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year's 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can't wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing."

