The Daily Lowdown: Katy Perry teases big career news with fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Katy Perry sharing big career news with fans, and the brand new thriller starring Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift files motion in copyright lawsuit

Not only that, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre are planning to release music together for the first time in 30 years. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Katy Perry has hinted she could be heading out on a world tour following her Las Vegas residency. The California Girls star, who will wrap her Katy Perry: Play string of shows in Sin City in October, told the crowd at a recent gig that she has the back catalogue people of all ages can. Katy added that although she's toured the world three times, she's keen to go back to see new fans. Watch this space...

MORE: Katy Perry makes very special appearance in red cut-out dress

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift files motion in copyright lawsuit

Katy Perry has said she wants to do a world tour again

BTS star Jimin is working on solo music. The singer, who is one-seventh of the K-pop group, shared on social media that he's working with Ariana Grande's producer TBHits ahead of the release of his upcoming material. Jimin has already enjoyed success as a solo singer with hits including Filter, Lie and Serendipity, but his focus in more recent years has been with BTS. However, the group have now since announced a hiatus so the stars can work on individual projects.

Mariah Carey, Stormzy and Metallica are just some of the big names confirmed for 2022 Global Citizen Festival. The annual event, which will return for its tenth anniversary show in September, will see huge names come together for an epic show in order to take action and lead change on a number of humanitarian issues. One leg of the event will take place in New York, where Mariah and Metallica will appear on the bill, while the second festival will be staged in Ghana with stars like Usher, HER and Stormzy all due to perform.

Snoop Dogg has said he and Dr Dre are set to release their first collaboration in decades

They've not released music together in nearly 30 years, but now Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre are working on a new collaboration. The rap duo, who reunited at this year's Superbowl Halftime Performance, are recording new music together for the first time in over three decades, and although details are being kept under wraps, Snoop Dogg revealed the rap legends are cooking up a little something for the fans to enjoy.

And Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy have joined forces for an epic new thriller. The film, titled The Menu, dropped the official trailer this week and sees the two actors star in the leading roles alongside Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes. The movie is described as a horror comedy and will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September before landing in cinemas in November.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.