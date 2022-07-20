Chicago Fire star shares huge season 11 update - and fans will be thrilled Are you a fan of the series?

Chicago Fire season ten ended in May, and ever since we've been desperate for updates on the upcoming 11th season of the NBC series.

The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job - and it appears that the new season has now begun filming!

Shooting for the new season of Chicago Fire - along with sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago PD - kicked off earlier this week on location in the Illinois city, with Violet Mikami actress Hanako Greensmith sharing two behind-the-scene photos from set to mark the occasion.

"First day of skewl!!!" she wrote across one photo posted to Instagram Stories that featured her back in her paramedic costume. In another snap, she showed off her season 11 trailer emblazoned with her character name.

Violet actress Hanako Greensmith revealed that she had returned to set this week

Not much is known about the upcoming season of the show, but it is expected that all the main stars will be reprising their roles. Along with Hanako's Violet, viewers can expect to see Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd, Eamonn Walker's Chief Wallace Boden, David Eigenberg's Christopher Herrmann, Joe Minoso's Joe Cruz and Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett.

Season 11 will premiere on NBC on Wednesday 21 September

Sadly though, it's been reported that Jesse Spencer, who played Matthew Casey and officially bowed out of the show in October 2021 before making a guest appearance in the season ten finale, will not be back.

While he was happy to reprise his role for his character's best friend's nuptials, it appears that he has no plans to return next season. In fact, he has even landed a role in a new Disney+ series, which will see him return to his native Australia.

Chicago Fire will return on 21 September 2022 on NBC. Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, and it will be placed in the middle of the network's now-iconic One Chicago night, with Chicago Med airing at 8pm EST, Fire at 9pm EST, and Chicago PD rounding the series out at 10pm PST.

