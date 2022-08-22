House of the Dragon: viewers saying same thing about Game of Thrones’ prequel’s first episode Dracarys, Game of Thrones season eight!

House of the Dragon has finally landed in the UK and US after a three-year wait following Game of Thrones season eight, and it’s safe to say that the prequel - which follows the Targaryens at the height of their power - has gone down a treat with viewers. Taking to Twitter, fans were making the same comment about the new show - and we might just agree!

After what was widely thought to be a disappointing final season for Game of Thrones season eight, plenty of viewers were joking about being engrossed back into the world of Westeros. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Congrats hbo you got me again #HouseoftheDragon," while another person added: "Me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: 'I guess I’ll give House of the Dragon a try.' Me to HBO after watching the first episode: You crazy son of [expletive], I’m in."

Another fan tweeted a quote from The Office which read: "No question about it, I’m ready to get hurt again."

What did you think of episode one?

Viewers were loving the episode, which takes place around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and sees King Viserys struggle with what to do about naming an heir after only having one daughter with his wife, Aemma. Discussing the show’s return, one person wrote: "Wow #HouseoftheDragon what a phenomenal first episode. It really feels like Game of Thrones is back. The acting, writing, and cinematography were fantastic. Great start to the season. Can’t wait for next week!"

Westeros is back

Another fan added: "#HouseoftheDragon THAT WAS INCREDIBLE!! THE ENDING GAVE ME CHILLS YES YES YES LETS GOOOOO."

