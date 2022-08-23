Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Natasha Raskin Sharp’s wedding - get the details 

Natasha Raskin Sharp is one of our very favourite presenters on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip - and always has the ultimate knowledge about the antiques on the show. Behind the cameras, Natasha is very happily married to Joe Sharp, a producer. But is there any information about their nuptials? Find out more here…

The pair first met back in 2013 on Bargain Hunt, where Joe worked as a producer. The couple have kept photos and information about their wedding day very under wraps, but we do know that they tied the knot back in 2017, and the wedding was held in Natasha’s home country of Scotland.

The star keeps her relationship very private, but has shared some information over the years! She shared a gorgeous snap of their shared living room filled with plants, and revealed that her husband is green-fingered, tweeting: "In our house, my husband takes care of the plants and I take care of the playlists… My weekly music show on @BBCRadioScot starts at 10 pm."

Natasha shared a snap of their living room

She also revealed that the pair love to eat out together in Glasgow, where they reside, telling the BBC: "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

Natasha and Joe wed in 2017

Natasha may have decided to keep her personal life private as she has previously revealed that she doesn’t think of herself as a TV personality, telling the Sunday Post: "The fact that I even get called a daytime presenter is hilarious to me. I never for a second imagined or had the audacity to think that’s what I would end up doing with my life."

