Line of Duty's Vicky McClure's gritty new drama sounds brilliant - all we know so far

Line of Duty fans will be pleased to know that Vicky McClure is set to front a brand new drama heading to ITV this autumn.

The actress, who is known and adored for her role as DI Kate Fleming in the BBC police procedural series, is leading the cast of a new psychological thriller, Without Sin – and it sounds brilliant. Here's what we know…

In a statement outlining the shows will be coming to the broadcaster this autumn, ITV revealed that Vicky will star in Without Sin, a Nottingham-based show described by the channel as "a four-part psychological thriller."

The series will "explore the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter."

The Trigger Point actress will play Stella Tomlinson, whose world is turned upside down when her 14-year-old daughter Maisie is murdered. When her body is found dead at their family home, a hooded, bloodied man named Charles Stone stands over her. Charles is then imprisoned, but three years later, the two make contact. Sounds intriguing!

Playing the part of Charles is Johnny Harris, who is perhaps best-known for his roles in The Salisbury Poisonings, This is England '86 and Snow White and the Huntsman.

ITV is yet to announce the official start date for the show but the drama is set for release in the autumn. So here's hoping we get a date soon.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster also revealed a number of other great shows that are due to arrive later this year. Viewers can looking forward to new shows such as Tell Me Everything, Riches and Litvinenko, the latter of which will star David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

