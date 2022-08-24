The Fall star criticises her character's ending: 'I just felt awful ending it there' Bronagh Waugh, who played Paul’s wife Sally Anne, opened up about the show’s ending

The Fall star Bronagh Waugh has opened up about her character’s ending in the hit show, admitting that she was disappointed by the conclusion, and would be unsure about returning to the role.

The hit series follows Jamie Dornan as the serial killer Paul Spector who is being hunted down by detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson). Bronagh played Paul’s wife, Sally Ann, who has a breakdown after discovering that her husband is a serial killer, and tries to harm herself and her daughter.

Speaking to Metro about the ending, she said: "I don’t know [if she would return to the show]. I’m so proud of that show and I loved doing it, and I think there are definitely legs for Gillian, but I feel like mine and Jamie’s storyline ended… What I find difficult is that it ended very abruptly for Sally Ann; there was no conclusion for her and that’s always stayed with me.

"And, actually, it’s very much shaped the choices of roles that I’ve picked since then… I feel like her story didn’t get concluded: there wasn’t an ending or a conclusion. She’s just left bereft, and in this awful dark place and in hospital, where she’s lost her mind. And I just felt awful ending it there. I very much would have liked to have seen the impact of what that [means]. I think Britain has a mental health crisis at the moment and we tell the trauma but don’t tell the aftermath."

Chatting during Variety’s Actors on Actors, Gillian opened up about potentially returning for a fourth series, saying: "I think probably The Fall, and that’s something we are in discussions about. Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day — maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back.

"There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her."

