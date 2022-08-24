The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran teases fans with major project

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran filming a new music video, and Elton John teasing his new record with Britney Spears.

Not only that, Artic Monkeys have announced their seventh studio album. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Ed Sheeran has been spotted filming a new music video. The Grammy-winning singer was seen on the streets of London along with American rapper Papoose and Big Narstie along with a film crew as they shot scenes for an upcoming project. The artists didn't reveal too much about their new track, but we can't wait to hear more. It comes soon after Ed told fans on social media he was heading to the SBTV Mega Cookup event this week in honour of his close friend and late founder of SBTV Jamal Edward's birthday. Jamal passed away in February.

Arctic Monkeys have announced they're set to release a new album. The band will be dropping their seventh studio record in October titled The Car, which will be a ten-track album, and it picks up from where their previous album left off. The news comes just before the Sheffield band take to Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend for their headline slot. The Car is available to pre-order now and will be released on 21 October.

Jennifer Lopez has shared details from her recent wedding to Ben Affleck. Posting on her newsletter On the JLO, the singer shared photos and details of three wedding dress, which were all custom made by Ralph Lauren. The couple tied the knot for the second time at Ben's mansion in Georgia, after previously getting hitched in Las Vegas. The gorgeous ceremony was attended by their family and close friends including big names like Matt Damon.

Elton John recently shared a glimpse of his new track with Britney

Elton John shocked diners at a restaurant in Cannes this week when he took to the DJ booth to share a glimpse of his new single with Britney Spears. The legendary singer grabbed a mic and sang along to the new remix, which is a cover of his classic track, Tiny Dancer, and streaming the mini performance on his Instagram. Fans could look forward to listening to the new song in full when its drops on Friday 26 August.

And Demi Lovato has hinted she could be re-recording a rock version of her popular song, Cool for the Summer. The 30-year-old, who recently announced she was using both they and she pronouns, has told Elle's Song Association that she would be open to doing a new version of the 2015 track in the style of her new song. Meanwhile, Demi has just released her brand new album which is a heavy rock record, which the singer said was a chance for her to express herself in ways she didn't know possible.

