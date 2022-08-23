The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles shares disappointing update on film career

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Harry Styles saying he's stepping away from acting "for a while" and House of the Dragon's massive debut.

Harry Styles has said he'll be putting his acting career on hold. The superstar, who is about to star in two of the most talked about films this year, My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling, told Rolling Stone magazine that he didn't see himself acting in another blockbuster movie for a while. However, the singer didn't rule it out completely, saying there'll be a time in the future when he'll crave it. But in more positive news fans can look forward to new music and the Grammy-winning artist also said he's already begun work on his fourth album.

Nicki Minaj has reason to celebrate as the artist has become the first solo female rapper to debut a the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in over twenty years. Nicki's new track, Super Freaky Girl, is sitting comfortably at number one after racking up an impressive 2.1 million streams and 4.6million radio airplay impressions. The Superbass star's achievement makes her the first female rapper with an unaccompanied track to achieve the high accolade since 1998 when Lauryn Hill released her massive track, Doo Wop.

Billie Eilish is set to be honoured with a prestigious award at the upcoming Environmental Media Association Awards. The Bad Guy artist will be presented with the Missions in Music Awards at the event which will take place on 8 October in Los Angeles. Billie's award recognises the event Overheated, which was organised by the artist in collaboration with her mother Maggie Baird to raise funds and host climate-focused activities to address the climate crisis. The artist's mum said she was thrilled to accept the award alongside her daughter and that she was so proud of Billie's determination to inspire others to take action against climate change.

It's the return we've all been waiting for and House of the Dragon has made quite the impression. The HBO show, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones, launched its first episode this week and has officially become the channel's biggest release in history. In the US alone, the episode drew in almost 10 million viewers, which is the largest audience in the TV channel's history including content that debuted before the TV streaming era. The drama, which stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, will air episodes weekly.

And the first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify podcast Archetpes has officially dropped. The Duchess of Sussex's new project will seek to investigate the labels that try to hold women back. The first episode sees Meghan chat with close friend and tennis superstar Serena Williams about the double standards that women face when they are labelled 'ambitious' and the ripple affects this has on their lives. The pair also opened up candidly about their ambitions while journeying into motherhood, and the struggles they faced being mothers in the public eye. Episode one of Archetypes is available to listen in full on Spotify now.

